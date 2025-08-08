SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Religious Affairs Ministry Creates ‘Fasolatan’ Modules to Simplify Prayer Learning

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

The Muslims in Reykjavík are performing congregational prayers.

Jakarta, MINA – The Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religious Affairs is developing a curriculum, syllabus, and modules for “Ngaji Fasolatan,” a program designed to provide accessible and practical guides for the study of Islamic prayer (shalat).

“Many parents want to learn to pray but find it difficult to access places like madrasahs or Islamic boarding schools. We must be present with solutions that are easy and meet their needs,” said Arsad Hidayat, Director of Islamic Religious Affairs and Sharia Development, in Jakarta on Friday.

The development of the materials is taking place in Jakarta from August 7-9, 2025, through a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) involving academics, Islamic education practitioners, and representatives from the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU).

The Fasolatan program will also cover the proper procedures for ablution (wudhu), dry ablution (tayamum), prayer, and guidance on leading a prayer as an imam and following as a congregant.

According to Arsad, the modules will not only contain the rituals but also the values and wisdom behind prayer itself. He emphasized that a correct prayer should be reflected in a person’s character and social behavior. The Fasolatan book will be simple, contextual, and easy for all segments of society, including younger generations, to understand.

“We hope this book becomes a national reference, not just for religious counselors, but for anyone who wants to deepen their understanding of prayer,” Arsad said.

Akmal Salim Ruhana, Head of the Sub-Directorate of Mosques, explained that this initiative follows the launch of the Ngaji Fasolatan program on June 24, 2025. A national coaching session for 100 Fasolatan facilitators is scheduled for September.

“After the coaching, the implementation in the field will be coordinated with the local Mosque Welfare Body (BKM) and the Mosque Management Institute (LTM) so that this curriculum truly reaches the community,” he said.

Akmal hopes the modules will meet the needs of those who wish to learn about prayer or perfect their understanding of the worship. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

