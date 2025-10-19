National STQH 2025 Closes, Ministry of Religious Affairs Calls for Love of the Qur’an

Kendari, MINA – The 28th National Qur’an and Hadith Recitation Competition (STQH) officially concluded in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on Saturday. The closing ceremony marked the end of a week-long celebration of Qur’anic and Hadith traditions that brought together participants from all provinces across Indonesia.

Director General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Prof. Abu Rokhmad, expressed deep appreciation to the organizing committee and the people of Southeast Sulawesi for their success in hosting the national event.

“The implementation of STQH in Southeast Sulawesi was extraordinary. Even the Secretary of the National LPTQ described it as the best so far,” Abu said in a press release received on Sunday.

He noted that the success of the event was not only reflected in its festive atmosphere and participants’ enthusiasm, but also in the spirit of the local community who maintained a religious and harmonious environment throughout the competition.

Also Read: 2025 World Gymnastics Championships Officially Open in Jakarta

According to him, STQH is not merely a competition in Qur’anic recitation and interpretation, but also a moment to strengthen Muslims’ relationship with the Holy Qur’an.

“The message of the Qur’an must not end when the contest is over. Let us make the Qur’an our guide in everyday life,” he added.

Abu also expressed hope that the spirit fostered through STQH would inspire a society that is peaceful, civilized, and just.

He emphasized that the values of the Qur’an and Hadith must continue to serve as the foundation for building both the social and spiritual life of the nation.

Also Read: Istiqlal Mosque Launches Share Endowment to Boost Muslim Economy

Over the course of nine days, Kendari became the center of national religious activities and a symbol of harmony between faith and patriotism. The local government and community received praise for their hospitality and strong sense of brotherhood.

“The spirit of the Qur’an and Hadith will continue to live in Kendari, in Southeast Sulawesi. This moment will remain memorable for all of us,” Abu said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Expert: Allowing Non-Indonesian to Lead BUMN, Violates the Constitution