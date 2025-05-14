Saudi, US Sign Over $300 Billion in Deals During Trump’s Visit

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the kingdom has signed agreements worth more than $300 billion with the United States during President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh, Middle East Monitor reported.

The announcement was made at the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum, which began Tuesday and was attended by senior officials from both nations.

The signed agreements span multiple sectors, including energy and defense. “Our countries share a deep economic relationship that began 92 years ago,” said the crown prince, highlighting the strength and longevity of the bilateral partnership.

He also revealed that Saudi Arabia is exploring further partnership opportunities with the US valued at $600 billion.

Crown Prince Mohammed noted that the US accounts for nearly a quarter of all foreign investment in Saudi Arabia, with the trade volume between the two nations from 2013 to 2024 reaching $500 billion.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih were present at the forum. Al-Falih stated that Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.

President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia marks the first leg of his three-country Middle East tour since starting his second term in January 2025.

He is also scheduled to visit Qatar and the UAE, and will attend the fifth US-Gulf summit in Riyadh on Wednesday alongside GCC leaders. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)