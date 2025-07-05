Israeli Soldiers Reveal Deep Trauma After Witnessing Genocide Victims in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Several Israeli occupation soldiers have revealed the severe psychological impact they endured during the brutal military aggression in the Gaza Strip.

In a report published by Israeli media outlet Haaretz, five soldiers shared testimonies describing fear, trauma, and inner suffering resulting from their involvement in what many have labeled a genocide against the Palestinian people.

One of them, Or, a 20-year-old paratrooper scout, recounted his traumatic experience while approaching the ruins of a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, destroyed by an Israeli airstrike.

“Among the rubble what used to be walls we suddenly found five, maybe six bodies. Flies were everywhere, and I think dogs had torn at the flesh. There was barely anything left,” he told Haaretz, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Also Read: Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Or said that two of the victims were small children. “I saw their bones. It was horrifying, unforgettable. Something that still haunts my nights,” he said with a heavy voice.

He also described the overwhelming stench of the corpses, which lingered despite repeated attempts to cleanse himself. “The smell took over my body, clung to my clothes. Even after spraying endless deodorant, the scent wouldn’t go away,” he added.

A few days later, Or was sent back into Gaza with no clear return date. “We packed our gear and were immediately loaded into a Humvee. I wanted to jump, I wanted to run but I didn’t have the courage,” he said.

He described his experience as a recurring nightmare. “Another week of explosions. Another week of socks sticking to my skin. Heat I can’t even describe. I just want this to end – please.”

Also Read: Al-Aqsa Under Threat: Hamas Warns of Israeli Judaization Plans

The soldiers’ testimonies starkly contrast the official narrative of the Israeli military, which often portrays operations in Gaza as controlled and precise. On the ground, however, the reality reveals another side: fear, confusion, and deep psychological damage even among the aggressors themselves. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza