SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Soldiers Reveal Deep Trauma After Witnessing Genocide Victims in Gaza

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

11 Views

Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)
Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Several Israeli occupation soldiers have revealed the severe psychological impact they endured during the brutal military aggression in the Gaza Strip.

In a report published by Israeli media outlet Haaretz, five soldiers shared testimonies describing fear, trauma, and inner suffering resulting from their involvement in what many have labeled a genocide against the Palestinian people.

One of them, Or, a 20-year-old paratrooper scout, recounted his traumatic experience while approaching the ruins of a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, destroyed by an Israeli airstrike.

“Among the rubble what used to be walls we suddenly found five, maybe six bodies. Flies were everywhere, and I think dogs had torn at the flesh. There was barely anything left,” he told Haaretz, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Also Read: Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Or said that two of the victims were small children. “I saw their bones. It was horrifying, unforgettable. Something that still haunts my nights,” he said with a heavy voice.

He also described the overwhelming stench of the corpses, which lingered despite repeated attempts to cleanse himself. “The smell took over my body, clung to my clothes. Even after spraying endless deodorant, the scent wouldn’t go away,” he added.

A few days later, Or was sent back into Gaza with no clear return date. “We packed our gear and were immediately loaded into a Humvee. I wanted to jump, I wanted to run but I didn’t have the courage,” he said.

He described his experience as a recurring nightmare. “Another week of explosions. Another week of socks sticking to my skin. Heat I can’t even describe. I just want this to end – please.”

Also Read: Al-Aqsa Under Threat: Hamas Warns of Israeli Judaization Plans

The soldiers’ testimonies starkly contrast the official narrative of the Israeli military, which often portrays operations in Gaza as controlled and precise. On the ground, however, the reality reveals another side: fear, confusion, and deep psychological damage even among the aggressors themselves. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza

TagGaza war Israeli Soldier

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Reveal Deep Trauma After Witnessing Genocide Victims in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Records Highest Military Death Toll Since Start of the Year

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 23:27 WIB
Palestine

Meningitis Outbreak Threatens Children in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Palestine

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal after Hamas Releases Video (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Protest in Israel, Demand Return of Hostages from Gaza

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 17:04 WIB
Load More
International

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
Europe

Spanish Activist Files Criminal Complaint Against Netanyahu Over Madleen Attack

  • 23 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Asia

Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
Palestine

Al-Aqsa Under Threat: Hamas Warns of Israeli Judaization Plans

  • 6 hours ago
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • 22 hours ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • 22 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us