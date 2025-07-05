SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

EU: Situation at GHF Food Distribution Center in Gaza ‘Unacceptable’

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Brussels, MINA – The European Union has condemned the situation surrounding a food distribution center in Gaza operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), calling it “unacceptable.”

“Regarding the humanitarian foundation GHF you mentioned, there is a distribution center in Gaza, and what is happening around that center  the situation is unacceptable, and the violence must stop immediately,” said Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Commission, during a midday briefing in Brussels on Friday.

El Anouni stated that the EU is not involved in the initiative. The remarks were reported by Anadolu Agency.

Reiterating the EU’s long-standing position, El Anouni stressed that humanitarian aid must not be “politicized or militarized,” and should be delivered in line with core humanitarian principles under UN coordination.

Also Read: Turkish and Iranian Presidents Meet in Azerbaijan

“As the European Union, we are not funding this initiative. We are not financing it, nor are we cooperating with it,” he added.

In recent days, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access desperately needed humanitarian aid at sites associated with GHF, a US-based organization reportedly backed by Israel. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Uranium Enrichment

