40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Despite heightened Israeli military restrictions, approximately 40,000 Palestinians gathered for Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. The Islamic Waqf Department confirmed the figure, highlighting the determination of worshipers to access the holy site amid rising tensions, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation police enforced strict security measures at key entrances, including the Al-Amud and Al-Asbat gates. Many worshipers were subjected to ID checks, denied entry, or arrested, particularly young men attempting to reach the mosque.

The Israeli authorities continue to bar thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from entering Jerusalem, enforcing a controversial permit system to cross military checkpoints. Human rights organizations have widely criticized the policy as a form of religious suppression and collective punishment.

The large turnout follows renewed calls from Palestinian activists, religious leaders, and national factions to mobilize in defense of Al-Aqsa. These groups urged residents of Jerusalem and Palestinians from 1948-occupied territories to join in resisting efforts to Judaize the city and isolate the mosque.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

The Hamas Movement condemned the ongoing Israeli restrictions and settler provocations, warning that such actions amount to a “religious war” against Islamic sanctities. Hamas emphasized that any harm to Al-Aqsa constitutes a direct affront to the dignity of the Muslim world.

The movement, along with other Palestinian factions, called on Arab and Islamic countries and international bodies to urgently intervene to stop Israeli violations and protect both Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 47 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Aid Seekers and Shelters Across Gaza Strip