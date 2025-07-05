Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has submitted a positive response to the latest ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal aimed at ending Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released Friday, Hamas confirmed that it had completed internal consultations with various Palestinian factions and conveyed a constructive and positive reply to mediators. The group emphasized its readiness to engage in a new round of negotiations to establish mechanisms for implementing the proposed agreement.

The Islamic Jihad Movement also confirmed that Hamas had consulted with its leadership and expressed a joint desire to reach a deal that would bring an end to the ongoing war.

Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, who has been directly involved in discussions with Hamas, praised the response on social media. “We are now much closer to ending this cursed war,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that Hamas had made amendments it viewed as necessary.

“In my view, these amendments will not prevent reaching a ceasefire agreement within the coming week, God willing,” Bahbah said. []

