SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 59 minutes ago

59 minutes ago

7 Views

Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has submitted a positive response to the latest ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal aimed at ending Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released Friday, Hamas confirmed that it had completed internal consultations with various Palestinian factions and conveyed a constructive and positive reply to mediators. The group emphasized its readiness to engage in a new round of negotiations to establish mechanisms for implementing the proposed agreement.

The Islamic Jihad Movement also confirmed that Hamas had consulted with its leadership and expressed a joint desire to reach a deal that would bring an end to the ongoing war.

Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, who has been directly involved in discussions with Hamas, praised the response on social media. “We are now much closer to ending this cursed war,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that Hamas had made amendments it viewed as necessary.

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Reveal Deep Trauma After Witnessing Genocide Victims in Gaza

“In my view, these amendments will not prevent reaching a ceasefire agreement within the coming week, God willing,” Bahbah said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Aqsa Under Threat: Hamas Warns of Israeli Judaization Plans

TagBishara Bahbah ceasefire Hamas Islamic Jihad Israel Israel war on Gaza mediators negotiations Palestinian factions Prisoner Exchange

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • 59 minutes ago
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

UN Rapporteur Urges Full Global Boycott for Israel

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 10:35 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:01 WIB
Palestine

Fourteen Israeli Ministers Urge Netanyahu to Annex Occupied West Bank Immediately

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 09:41 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlements Deepen Apartheid and Undermine Palestinian Rights: UN Official

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 14:50 WIB
Load More
International

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
Europe

Spanish Activist Files Criminal Complaint Against Netanyahu Over Madleen Attack

  • 23 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Asia

Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
Palestine

Al-Aqsa Under Threat: Hamas Warns of Israeli Judaization Plans

  • 6 hours ago
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • 22 hours ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • 22 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us