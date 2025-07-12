Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

Jakarta, MINA – PT Transportasi Jakarta (Transjakarta) is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its operations to boost ridership.

Raditya Maulana Rusdi, Director of Information Technology Systems and Services at Transjakarta, stated that AI can enhance system efficiency and drive sustained growth in passenger numbers.

“With the comprehensive application of AI, Transjakarta’s current daily ridership, which has reached 1.4 million, is expected to grow significantly. The official TJ:Transjakarta mobile app, launched on September 4, 2024, has been downloaded over one million times and enables customers to access real-time service information,” Raditya said in a statement in Jakarta on Thursday.

The app allows users to access a range of real-time features, including estimated bus arrival times, fleet tracking, and a trip planning tool that helps reduce waiting times significantly. With a customer-centric approach, Transjakarta places passenger experience as the top priority in its technological innovations.

AI is also being used to analyze passenger mobility patterns at each bus stop and on each fleet unit, based on historical data. These insights power an automated scheduling algorithm that allocates buses with precision according to real-time demand in the field.

The resulting schedules are then sent directly to the onboard units (OBUs) of each bus, creating full integration between the central command center and field operations. With AI implementation, Transjakarta is moving beyond intuition, shifting toward data-driven and predictive decision-making.

Raditya added that the resulting efficiency not only improves service quality but also supports more responsible use of public funds. Optimizing routes and operational frequencies contributes directly to reducing the subsidy burden from the Jakarta Provincial Government, Transjakarta’s primary shareholder.

In this way, AI technology marks a new chapter in sustainable public transportation management, as Transjakarta strives to build a responsive, data-driven, and customer-focused service ecosystem. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)