Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – PT Transportasi Jakarta (Transjakarta) has launched a new program titled Dari Air Jadi Kebaikan (From Water Comes Goodness), encouraging the public to embrace a more sustainable living by using free drinking water refill stations now available at several Transjakarta bus stops.

The initiative allows passengers to refill their water bottles or tumblers for free, encouraging reduced use of single-use plastic and raising awareness about sustainable living practices.

As reported by the DKI Jakarta government’s official news portal Beritajakarta on Wednesday, these water refill stations are currently installed at seven Transjakarta locations: CSW, Bundaran Senayan, Senayan Bank DKI, Karet, Dukuh Atas, Tosari, and MH Thamrin bus stops.

“This small yet impactful effort is part of our commitment to reducing plastic waste,” said Ayu Wardhani, Head of Public Relations and CSR at Transjakarta, on Tuesday.

Also Read: Muhammadiyah Reaffirms Its Commitment to Supporting Palestine Through Various Efforts

Ayu emphasized that the Dari Air Jadi Kebaikan initiative is a reflection of Transjakarta’s commitment to delivering quality service while also contributing positively to the community and the environment.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Police Deploy Peacekeeping Troops to Central African Republic

