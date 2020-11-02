Jakarta Wins “Sustainabel Transport Award 2021”

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta wins the Sustainable Transport Award (STA) 2021 for the intermodal integration program of public transportation that continues to be developed.

The winners were announced at the international transport conference, MOBILIZE 2020 which was held virtually on October 26, 28 and 30, 2020.

Jakarta becomes the first city in Southeast Asia to win the STA award defeating major world cities, after last year it was ranked second or received the title of “Honorable Mention”.

“Alhamdulillah, Jakarta was chosen as the best city in the world in the 2021 Sustainable Transport Award. I am also proud of Jakarta’s achievement in increasing integrated transportation innovation. This is a reminder that we must continue to strive to improve existing transportation services, so that the comfort of citizens in transportation is guaranteed,” the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan said.

Anies revealed in the past year, the ranks of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, BUMD, and Jakarta transportation stakeholders are considered successful in presenting various innovations to improve the quality of transportation in Jakarta.

Among other things, the expansion of lanes and the addition of bicycle facilities, the revitalization of bus stops and sidewalks, the arrangement of pedestrian facilities in the villages, and the integration of various modes of public transportation.

“Jakarta continues to innovate and has succeeded in defeating dozens of other major cities in the world, such as Auckland, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Charlotte, Frankfurt, Moscow, San Francisco and Sao Paulo,” he said.

“STA 2021 is a victory for the citizens of Jakarta, it cannot be separated from the collaboration with residents, transportation activists for wayfinding design, electric bus innovation, and AC microtrans. The rapid increase in the number of Jakarta’s public transportation users even reached a new record of 1 million daily TransJakarta subscribers in February before the pandemic. This year’s pandemic has indeed forced us to adapt, with restrictions on public transport capacity and strict health protocols. But, the positive thing is that during this pandemic, cyclists in the city of Jakarta have actually increased rapidly, “said Anies.

STA is an annual award event given to cities that have shown commitment, political will, and vision in the fields of sustainable transportation and urban development.

The STA Award ceremony will be held officially in January 2021 in Washington DC, United States entitled ‘Transport Research Board Annual Meeting’.

As the city that wins STA, Jakarta will automatically host MOBILIZE 2021 organized by ITDP and supported by Volvo Research and Education Foundations. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)