UN Rapporteur Urges Full Global Boycott for Israel

Geneva, MINA – Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, on Thursday said Israel is responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, Albanese described the situation in Gaza as “apocalyptic” and urged the international community to impose a full arms embargo and suspend all trade and investment with Israel.

“In Gaza, Palestinians continue to endure suffering beyond imagination,” she stated. “Israel is responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history.”

Albanese highlighted that over 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured according to official figures, though experts believe the real toll is even higher.

She condemned Israel’s so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, labeling it a “death trap” aimed at killing or forcing the displacement of a starved, bombarded population.

The rapporteur emphasized the economic gains made from the war, noting that arms companies have profited significantly by supplying Israel with weapons used to drop 85,000 tons of explosives on Gaza, six times the power of the Hiroshima bomb.

“One people enriched, one people erased,” she said, referring to a 213% rise in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since October 2023.

Albanese also accused Israel of using Gaza as a testing ground for new weapons, drones, and surveillance systems, effectively turning it into a “laboratory for the Israeli military-industrial complex.”

She named 48 corporate actors, including arms manufacturers, banks, tech companies, energy giants, and academic institutions allegedly linked to what she called an “economy of occupation” that supports Israel’s actions. Among these were major global firms like Amazon, Microsoft, BNP Paribas, Booking, and HD Hyundai.

“Colonies spread, financed by banks and insurers, powered by fossil fuels, and normalized by tourism platforms and academic institutions,” she added.

Albanese shared that she had notified all companies mentioned in her report, but only 18 responded, with most denying wrongdoing. “They don’t understand international law clearly. They think it exists to make excuses,” she said.

Under international law, Albanese asserted, all states and companies bear a “prima facie responsibility” to sever ties with the “economy of occupation.”

She called on UN member states to take bold measures: “Impose a full arms embargo on Israel, suspend trade agreements and investment ties, and ensure corporate accountability.”

Furthermore, she urged corporations to immediately cease all activities contributing to human rights violations and crimes against the Palestinian people.

Concluding her remarks, Albanese stressed the vital role of civil society: “Trade unions, lawyers, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens must encourage change by pushing for boycotts, divestments, sanctions, and accountability. What comes next depends on all of us.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

