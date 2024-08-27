Meteorological Agency Predicts Overcast Weather in Jakarta Today

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) predicts that Jakarta will experience overcast weather throughout the city on Tuesday.

This overcast condition is expected to cover Central Jakarta, North Jakarta, the Thousand Islands, South Jakarta, East Jakarta, and West Jakarta by Tuesday afternoon.

According to BMKG’s official Instagram account @infobmkg, the highest temperature in South Jakarta and East Jakarta is projected to reach 35 degrees Celsius despite the thick cloud cover.

In the morning, the entire DKI Jakarta region will also experience overcast weather until midday.

However, rain is predicted to occur in South Jakarta around 4:00 PM WIB, with wind speeds of 14 kilometers per hour and temperatures around 31 degrees Celsius.

Other regions in DKI Jakarta are expected to remain under thick cloud cover on Tuesday afternoon.

The overcast conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday night in Central Jakarta, East Jakarta, South Jakarta, West Jakarta, North Jakarta, and the Thousand Islands.

Average temperatures in Jakarta are expected to range from 26-28 degrees Celsius in the morning, 29-35 degrees Celsius during the day, and 28-29 degrees Celsius at night. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)