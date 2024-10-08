Jakarta Weather Predicted Sunny and Cloudy: BMKG

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts the weather in Jakarta today on Tuesday is sunny and cloudy. The maximum temperature reaches 32 degrees Celsius.

According to information from BMKG, the weather this morning in Jakarta will be mostly cloudy with an air temperature of 24-26 degrees Celsius.

Then entering the afternoon, the weather in Jakarta becomes bright and cloudy, the air temperature is recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.

“At 08.00 until noon, at 12.00 p.m, Jakarta will be bright and cloudy and reach a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius,” wrote BMKG.

Entering the afternoon to evening, the weather in Jakarta will still be the same, namely it is estimated to be only bright and cloudy without rain, the air temperature is at 25-30 degrees Celsius.

The weather conditions are predicted to continue until the evening, at 20.00 p.m. The temperature gradually drops to 27 degrees Celsius.

“Starting at 21.00 to 23.00 p.m, Jakarta will be covered in clouds with a temperature reaching 26 degrees Celsius,” said BMKG. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)