Jakarta Weather This Thursday: Overcast with Potential Rain in Some Areas

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that overcast weather will dominate the Jakarta area. Rain is also expected in some regions on Thursday.

Central Jakarta will experience varying weather conditions. In the morning, it will be clear with temperatures around 26-32 degrees Celsius, lasting until the afternoon.

Jakarta’s weather is likely to be clear in the afternoon. However, around 5:00 PM local time, light rain may fall in South Jakarta until the evening.

Meanwhile, some areas will have mostly clear to partly cloudy weather from midday to afternoon, with temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius. At night, it will be clear with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius.

Several regions, including North Jakarta, West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and East Jakarta, will also see changes in weather. In the morning, North Jakarta will be clear with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius.

West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and East Jakarta will experience overcast weather with temperatures around 24-26 degrees Celsius. By midday, some areas will become partly cloudy with temperatures around 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Jakarta today will range from 24-32 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels will be between 60-95 percent. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)