SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Hospitals Paralyzed by Fuel Crisis

sajadi - 59 minutes ago

59 minutes ago

1 Views

The Indonesia Hospital in Northern Gaza was set on fire by an Israeli military attack on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: doc. Press TV)
The Indonesia Hospital in Northern Gaza was set on fire by an Israeli military attack on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: doc. Press TV)

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals across the Gaza Strip have been paralyzed due to a severe fuel crisis, forcing the suspension of critical services even for patients in life-threatening conditions.

The ongoing blockade by the Zionist Israeli occupation, which continues to restrict fuel supplies, has brought hospital generators to the brink of failure and halted ambulance services, according to local medical sources.

Patients in Gaza’s hospitals are facing increasingly dire conditions as the shortage of fuel essential for running power generators and ambulances continues to worsen.

Medical sources told WAFA correspondents on Friday that current fuel supplies are “far from sufficient” to fully sustain hospital operations in the besieged territory.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

As a result, many hospitals have been forced to take drastic measures, including shutting down departments and postponing essential treatments such as dialysis for kidney failure patients.

The crisis has also crippled ambulance services. Many civilians are now resorting to using animal-drawn carts to transport the wounded and sick to medical facilities, further endangering patients in urgent need of emergency care.

Medical sources warned that patients in intensive care units (ICUs), including premature babies and those dependent on ventilators or other life-support machines, are at constant risk of death. The limited daily fuel deliveries are insufficient to keep hospitals functioning.

“Medical teams are working under immense pressure, facing dangerous conditions due to the extreme fuel shortage. Every minute of delay in fuel supply could mean the loss of a life,” said a healthcare worker in Gaza.

Also Read: UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

Medical professionals in Gaza are urgently calling on international organizations and relevant bodies to intervene immediately to ensure a consistent and adequate supply of fuel. They stressed that the failure to keep hospitals operational will accelerate the already rising death toll among vulnerable civilians.

The fuel crisis has added to the suffering of Gaza’s civilian population, already trapped under a prolonged blockade. With the healthcare system on the verge of collapse, the international community faces a moral imperative to act swiftly before more innocent lives are lost. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas

TagGaza Hospital war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

The Indonesia Hospital in Northern Gaza was set on fire by an Israeli military attack on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: doc. Press TV)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Paralyzed by Fuel Crisis

  • 59 minutes ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel’s Aggression on Gaza Continues With Mounting Civilian Casualties and Destruction

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill at Least 63 Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:39 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 54,000 as Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza

  • Friday, 6 June 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

67 Palestinians Martyred in 24 Hours by Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Gaza

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 20:09 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Army Confirms Deaths of 5 Soldiers, 14 Injured in Northern Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:08 WIB
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Indonesia

BRIN Officially Launches InaRI Expo 2025

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:21 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • 23 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Europe

Heat Wave Across Europe Causes 2,300 Deaths, Study Finds

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 08:02 WIB
President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (photo: Kemsetneg)
America

Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 20:49 WIB
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us