Gaza Hospitals Paralyzed by Fuel Crisis

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals across the Gaza Strip have been paralyzed due to a severe fuel crisis, forcing the suspension of critical services even for patients in life-threatening conditions.

The ongoing blockade by the Zionist Israeli occupation, which continues to restrict fuel supplies, has brought hospital generators to the brink of failure and halted ambulance services, according to local medical sources.

Patients in Gaza’s hospitals are facing increasingly dire conditions as the shortage of fuel essential for running power generators and ambulances continues to worsen.

Medical sources told WAFA correspondents on Friday that current fuel supplies are “far from sufficient” to fully sustain hospital operations in the besieged territory.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

As a result, many hospitals have been forced to take drastic measures, including shutting down departments and postponing essential treatments such as dialysis for kidney failure patients.

The crisis has also crippled ambulance services. Many civilians are now resorting to using animal-drawn carts to transport the wounded and sick to medical facilities, further endangering patients in urgent need of emergency care.

Medical sources warned that patients in intensive care units (ICUs), including premature babies and those dependent on ventilators or other life-support machines, are at constant risk of death. The limited daily fuel deliveries are insufficient to keep hospitals functioning.

“Medical teams are working under immense pressure, facing dangerous conditions due to the extreme fuel shortage. Every minute of delay in fuel supply could mean the loss of a life,” said a healthcare worker in Gaza.

Also Read: UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

Medical professionals in Gaza are urgently calling on international organizations and relevant bodies to intervene immediately to ensure a consistent and adequate supply of fuel. They stressed that the failure to keep hospitals operational will accelerate the already rising death toll among vulnerable civilians.

The fuel crisis has added to the suffering of Gaza’s civilian population, already trapped under a prolonged blockade. With the healthcare system on the verge of collapse, the international community faces a moral imperative to act swiftly before more innocent lives are lost. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas