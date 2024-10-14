Weather in Jakarta Predicted Overcast This Monday

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has released the weather forecast for the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) area today, Monday is predicted overcast conditions.

Meanwhile, Jakarta will experience varying weather conditions. In the morning, Central Jakarta, North Jakarta, West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and East Jakarta will have overcast weather with temperatures around 24-25 degrees Celsius.

South Jakarta is expected to experience light rain in the afternoon. Later in the evening, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy.

During the day, Jakarta’s weather will become clearer and warmer, with temperatures reaching 30-32 degrees Celsius in some areas, such as Central Jakarta and East Jakarta. However, it will still be overcast in other areas.

In the afternoon, the weather in Jakarta will become partly cloudy with temperatures around 26-28 degrees Celsius. In the evening, it will turn cooler and fresher, with temperatures around 25-27 degrees Celsius, and more overcast conditions in some areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)