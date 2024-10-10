Sunny and Cloudy Weather Prediction in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that the weather in all areas of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok and Bekasi in the morning on Thursday is thick and cloudy. Then in the afternoon Jakarta will be sunny and cloudy.

The weather in Jakarta is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, such as in North Jakarta. The temperature in this area is expected to be in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from 65-75 percent.

Meanwhile, West Jakarta is also expected to be cloudy from morning to night. Weather conditions will change to cloudy in the early morning. The temperature is projected to be 26-33 degrees Celsius with humidity varying from 55-85 percent.

In the Central Jakarta area, similar weather conditions are predicted to be cloudy throughout the day, including at night until the early hours of Friday. Temperatures range from 27-31 degrees Celsius, while humidity is expected to be between 55-80 percent.

Furthermore, South Jakarta weather will be cloudy in the morning and switch to clear cloudy in the afternoon and evening, continuing until early morning on Friday. Temperatures are expected to range from 26-33 degrees Celsius, with varying humidity of 55-87 percent.

East Jakarta is expected to experience cloudy weather. Temperatures in this region are predicted to range from 26-33 degrees Celsius, with 55-87 percent humidity.

Weather in the Thousand Islands, is expected to be cloudy throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening. Temperatures are expected to be between 27-29 degrees Celsius with humidity ranging from 65-75 percent.

The neighboring areas of Bekasi, Depok, and Bogor City are predicted to be cloudy and sunny during the day. In the evening, the majority is predicted to rain with light intensity.

Then in Tangerang City, Banten, it is predicted that the weather will be thick cloudy in the morning, the afternoon will be cloudy, and the night will be thick cloudy. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)