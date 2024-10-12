Weather in Jakarta This Saturday Predicted Overcast

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has released the weather forecast for Jakarta this Saturday, indicating overcast conditions, with little chance of rain.

Central Jakarta is expected to be overcast throughout the day, from morning to early morning. West Jakarta will also experience overcast weather in the morning, afternoon, evening, and early morning.

South Jakarta will be overcast in the morning, afternoon, evening, and early morning. In the afternoon, some areas may experience light rain. East Jakarta is predicted to have overcast weather all day, from morning until early morning.

As for North Jakarta, BMKG predicts the skies will remain overcast throughout the day, from morning until early morning. Meanwhile, the Thousand Islands are also expected to be overcast all day, from morning to early morning.

The latest weather forecast information today has been updated for the morning until early tomorrow across all areas of DKI Jakarta. (T/RE1/P2)

