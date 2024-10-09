Jakarta Weather on Wednesday Predicted Potential for Rain

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that several areas of Jakarta will be showered with light rain to lightning starting this afternoon until evening on Wednesday.

BMKG predicts that the weather in Jakarta in the morning will be sunny and cloudy in six administrative areas of the city/district.

Several areas of Jakarta will be showered with light rain in the afternoon until evening. For example, South Jakarta will be showered with rain since 18.00 WIB. Meanwhile, Tangerang and Bekasi will experience sunny and cloudy weather.

Reported from the official BMKG website, the areas of West Jakarta, Central Jakarta, South Jakarta, East Jakarta, and North Jakarta are predicted to be sunny and cloudy this morning.

In the afternoon, the weather in West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and the Seribu Islands is predicted to be sunny and cloudy. Then the areas of North Jakarta, East Jakarta, and Central Jakarta are predicted to be cloudy.

Then in the afternoon, the weather in West Jakarta, Central Jakarta, and North Jakarta is predicted to be sunny and cloudy. Even so, BMKG said there is potential for light rain in the three areas of Jakarta.

For the South Jakarta area, moderate rain is predicted, and East Jakarta moderate rain to rain accompanied by lightning. Meanwhile, the weather in the Seribu Islands is predicted to be sunny and cloudy to thick clouds.

The air temperature in Jakarta in the morning is predicted to be in the range of 26-32 degrees Celsius. During the day the air temperature reaches 29-34 degrees Celsius, and at night between 26-29 degrees Celsius. (T/RE1/P2)

