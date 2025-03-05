BMKG Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Several Indonesian Regions

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a warning about heavy rainfall expected to continue until March 11, across several regions, including West Java, Banten, Jakarta, Lampung, Palembang, and Bengkulu. BMKG Chief Dwikorita Karnawati urged residents in these areas to remain vigilant against potential flooding and other weather-related disasters.

To reduce flood risks, BMKG, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), has conducted weather modification operations in the Greater Jakarta area (Jabodetabek). The effort aims to divert rain clouds toward the ocean before reaching flood-prone zones.

BNPB’s Weather Modification Operation (WMO) used a Cessna Caravan 208B aircraft to disperse one ton of salt (NaCl) per sortie at 8,000–11,000 feet altitudes. The operation was conducted in three phases on Tuesday.

Authorities hope this effort will minimize flood risks in Jabodetabek and mitigate the impact of extreme hydrometeorological disasters. BMKG monitors conditions closely and advises the public to stay alert until the weather stabilizes.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)