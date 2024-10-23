Weather in Jakarta on Wednesday is Cloudy

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has released the weather forecast for Wednesday, indicating that several areas in Jakarta are expected to be cloudy.

According to BMKG, today’s weather will likely be dominated by thick clouds, with no rain expected, and some areas may experience partly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures are predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius, which is relatively mild.

Additionally, BMKG has issued an early warning regarding the potential impact of rain in various parts of Jabodetabek.

According to BMKG’s official Instagram account, light rain is forecasted for Central Jakarta, West Jakarta, South Jakarta, and North Jakarta, while moderate rain may occur in East Jakarta. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)