Taiwan Promotes Muslim-Friendly Tourism, Highlights Services at Jakarta’s International Islamic Expo

Jakarta, MINA – Taiwan reaffirmed its commitment to becoming a Muslim-friendly destination by introducing a range of facilities and services for Muslim travelers at the 2025 International Islamic Expo, held at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC) in Senayan, Friday to Sunday.

“The Muslim tourist market is a top priority in Taiwan’s tourism strategy. We want to ensure a safe, comfortable, and welcoming experience for Muslim visitors, from prayer room facilities to 195 halal-certified restaurants across Taiwan,” said Abe Chou, Head of the Taiwan Tourism Information Center (TTIC) Jakarta, during the pavilion’s opening ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Marking its debut at Indonesia’s largest halal tourism exhibition, Taiwan adopted the theme “Waves of Wonder.” The Taiwan pavilion showcased a “Surprise Box” concept, combining three main themes: Muslim-friendly cuisine, sustainable ecological tourism, and creative rail travel experiences.

In addition to promoting various travel packages, Taiwan also invited Indonesian Muslim influencer Indah Nada Puspita as “One Day Pavilion Head” to share her experiences exploring Taiwan.

Chou added that efforts to make Taiwan more Muslim-friendly include providing prayer rooms, ablution facilities, and halal labeling at transportation hubs and tourist destinations.

The city of Taipei was recently awarded the title of “Muslim Women-friendly City Destination of the Year” by CrescentRating in 2025.

“Indonesia, as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, is a key market for Taiwan’s tourism development in the ASEAN region,” Chou noted.

The 2025 International Islamic Expo in Jakarta is expected to strengthen tourism ties between Taiwan and Indonesia while expanding Taiwan’s reach in the global Muslim travel market. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)