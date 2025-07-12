SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Army Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in West Bank (photo: PIC)

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has reinforced its presence in the occupied West Bank by deploying two additional battalions, according to a statement released on Friday. The decision was based on a recent situation assessment, the army said, as reported by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The reinforcements were sent to the Central Command sector, which encompasses the West Bank. However, the Israeli military did not provide specific details on the number of troops currently stationed in the area or the direct reasons behind this increase in forces.

“The necessary order of battle is determined for fulfilling operational missions in various sectors,” the statement added, emphasizing that operational assessments are ongoing throughout the current conflict.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 996 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank due to actions by Israeli forces and illegal settlers.

Also Read: Gaza Hospitals Paralyzed by Fuel Crisis

This development follows a July 2024 opinion by the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

News Channel

