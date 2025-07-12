Israeli Occupation Army Deploys Two Additional Battalions to West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has reinforced its presence in the occupied West Bank by deploying two additional battalions, according to a statement released on Friday. The decision was based on a recent situation assessment, the army said, as reported by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The reinforcements were sent to the Central Command sector, which encompasses the West Bank. However, the Israeli military did not provide specific details on the number of troops currently stationed in the area or the direct reasons behind this increase in forces.

“The necessary order of battle is determined for fulfilling operational missions in various sectors,” the statement added, emphasizing that operational assessments are ongoing throughout the current conflict.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 996 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank due to actions by Israeli forces and illegal settlers.

This development follows a July 2024 opinion by the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements. []

