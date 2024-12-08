Pramono Anung and Rano Karno Win Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Jakarta, MINA – The KPU DKI Jakarta has officially announced that the candidate pair number 3, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, received the most votes in the 2024 Jakarta Gubernatorial Election.

They secured 2,183,239 votes, while the other candidate pair, number 1, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono garnered 1,718,160 votes.

In third place, candidate pair number 2, Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana, received 459,230 votes.

“With the recitation of Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I hereby declare the certification of the recapitulation results from each district/city in the Jakarta Governor and Deputy Governor election of 2024 to be valid,” said the Chairman of the KPU DKI Jakarta, Wahyu Dinata, during the plenary session for the Jakarta 2024 Gubernatorial Election Results Declaration on Sunday, as quoted from CNN Indonesia.

After the announcement of the vote recapitulation, the KPU Jakarta issued a decree on the results of the Jakarta Gubernatorial Election.

“The candidate pair number 3, consisting of Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, with a valid vote count of 2,183,239, is hereby declared the winner of the 2024 Jakarta Gubernatorial Election. This decision is effective from the date it is set,” according to the KPU Jakarta decree. (T/RE1/P2)

