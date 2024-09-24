BMKG Predicts Jakarta to be Cloudy This Tuesday

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that the weather in Jakarta on Tuesday will tend to be cloudy in the morning. Meanwhile, the sky will be bright and cloudy during the day until night.

Most areas of Jakarta are predicted to be cloudy, except for South Jakarta which will experience rain. The average temperature is predicted to be between 27-30 degrees Celsius.

Entering the afternoon, almost all of Jakarta is still cloudy, with light rain predicted in South Jakarta and East Jakarta. The average daytime temperature is predicted to be 26-30 degrees Celsius.

In the afternoon, most areas of Jakarta will remain cloudy, except for Central Jakarta and the Seribu Islands. The average afternoon temperature ranges from 28-31 degrees Celsius.

Then at night, the entire Jakarta area is predicted to be cloudy with an average night temperature of between 25-27 degrees Celsius.

The buffer area, namely Bekasi, is predicted to have light rain during the day and cloudy at night. Then in Depok, it is predicted to have light rain and thick clouds at night.

Then, in Bogor City from afternoon to night, BMKG predicts that it will rain with light intensity. While in Tangerang City, it is predicted to be cloudy during the day and light rain at night.

Furthermore, on Wednesday early morning, the entire Jakarta area is predicted to be sunny, with an average temperature of 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)