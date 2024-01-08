Jakarta’s Air Quality Worsened again

Jakarta, MINA – The air quality in the Capital of Jakarta area on Sunday morning at 05.00 a.m based on the air quality index (AQI), was at 156 or in the unhealthy category with fine particulate matter (PM) numbers. 2.5.

Jakarta is ranked 14th with the worst air quality in the world, worse than last Saturday which was ranked 139th.

A number of areas are monitored at HI Roundabout (71), Kelapa Gading (81), Jagakarsa (75), Kebon Jeruk (78) and Lubang Buaya (87).

Meanwhile, the city with the worst quality in the world is Dhaka, Bangladesh, with an air quality index of 263; followed by Hangzhou, China, at 234; then Delhi, India, at number 215.

The Jakarta area was hit by pollution with poor air quality during the last dry season.

The cause of poor air quality is due to pollution from outside Jakarta where the wind blows into the Jakarta area. Meanwhile, the area has not had rain in the dry season for a long time. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)