Captital of Jakarta’s Air Quality Worsened again

Jakarta, MINA – The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Indonesian Captital, Jakarta was monitored at 09.00 a.m on Sunday morning, the air quality had worsened again based on data from the air quality monitoring site, IQAir.

Monitoring is at 92 or in the medium category with a fine particulate matter (PM) figure of 2.5.

The latest air quality monitoring site listed Jakarta as the city with the 22nd worst air quality in the world, worse than the air quality ranking on Saturday morning, which was the 36th worst in the world with an AQI of 70. at 06.00 a.m.

The city with the worst air quality in the world on Sunday was Karachi (Pakistan) with an Air Quality Index at 332, followed by Dhaka (Bangladesh) at 286. Then Accra (Ghana) at 267 and Kolkata (India) at 251.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Province Environmental and Cleanliness Information System for the Environmental Service (DLH) stated that overall air quality in Jakarta is in the medium category with an index of 91 and air pollution PM2.5.

This figure explains the level of air quality which does not affect human or animal health but does affect sensitive plants and aesthetic value.

A number of areas are monitored at HI Roundabout (91), Kelapa Gading (83), Jagakarsa (75), Kebon Jeruk (85) and Lubang Buaya (86). (T/RE1/P2)

