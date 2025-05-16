SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jakarta Governor to Expand TransJabodetabek Network to Bogor

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has announced plans to expand the TransJabodetabek transportation system to Bogor, following the successful launch of new routes connecting Bekasi and Tangerang to Jakarta.

“Following Bekasi and Tangerang, our next focus is Bogor. This expansion aims to provide more efficient and integrated transportation for residents in the Greater Jakarta area,” said Pramono on Thursday.

On April 24, 2025, the governor inaugurated Corridor 561, linking Alam Sutera in South Tangerang to Blok M, South Jakarta.

Less than a month later, on May 15, he introduced route B41, connecting Vida Bekasi to Cawang, East Jakarta, further extending access to Jakarta from surrounding cities.

Also Read: Dompet Dhuafa Aims 35,000 Sacrificial Animals for Remote Areas and Palestine

Pramono emphasized that the TransJabodetabek expansion is part of Jakarta’s broader strategy to reduce congestion and enhance the quality of public transportation in the metropolitan area.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestine’s Struggle Grows Stronger When the Islamic World Stands United: Prabowo

