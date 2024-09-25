Jakarta Weather on Wednesday, Some Areas Potentially Rainy

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) released Jakarta weather today, Wednesday is predicted to be cloudy throughout the day. However, some areas have the potential for rain.

BMKG said the Central Jakarta area in the morning was cloudy. Then, from noon to night, it will be cloudy.

Meanwhile, West Jakarta, South Jakarta and East Jakarta will receive light rain in the afternoon. For other areas, it will be cloudy. North Jakarta and Thousand Islands will be cloudy until tonight.

Temperatures today are expected to be in the range of 25-33 degrees Celsius. While the humidity is between 52-86 percent.

In addition, BMKG predicts that the peak of the new rainy season will occur in November 2024, covering 303 of the Season Zone (ZOM). A number of regions will also experience the peak of the rainy season starting January 2025.

“The peak of the 2024-2025 rainy season is predicted to occur in November to December 2024 in 303 season zones or 43.35% of the season zones covering the islands of Sumatra, Java South Coast and Kalimantan,” said BMKG Head Dwikorita Karnawati. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)