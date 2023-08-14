Fire Burn Tendean Transjakarta Bus Stop

Jakarta, MINA – The fire that scorched the Tendean Transjakarta bus stop, South Jakarta, was successfully extinguished on Monday afternoon.

As quoted from CNNIndonesia.com, the fire burned all parts of the bus stop. The fire first appeared around 17.20 WIB. The blaze reached the Transjakarta line next door.

The Tendean road near the fire location was also closed. Vehicles moving from the direction of Gatot Soebroto towards Jalan Tendean were diverted.

Traffic around the location is jammed. Black smoke was observed rising high. Several residents were seen helping firefighters extinguish the fire.

A total of four units of fire engines were deployed to tame the red rooster. The fire was successfully extinguished at 17.57 WIB.

As a result of this fire, all parts of the bus stop were charred, windows shattered, and the ceiling fell. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)