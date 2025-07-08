27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 27 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday as Israeli airstrikes intensified across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, killed four people, including an infant, Al-Shifa Hospital reported. In another attack in Al-Tuffah, east of Gaza City, two Palestinians lost their lives when their home was struck, according to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

In central Gaza, an Israeli strike hit Abu Helo School in the Bureij refugee camp, injuring several displaced civilians and causing panic. Meanwhile, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported more casualties from a rooftop attack on a home in Deir al-Balah.

In Khan Younis, drone strikes and airstrikes killed several civilians. Four family members died when a tent in al-Mawasi, sheltering displaced people, was targeted. Three more were killed in another tent strike near Nasser Hospital. A separate strike near the Shuhada Mosque killed one person, while yet another strike on a second al-Mawasi tent killed nine, including a child, and injured dozens.

Additionally, one Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Al-Tina Street, west of Khan Younis.

Since October 2023, over 57,500 Palestinians the majority women and children have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The offensive has devastated the enclave, causing mass displacement, famine, and disease outbreaks. []

