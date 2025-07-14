US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The United States has officially postponed the implementation of a 32% import tariff on Indonesian goods, following high-level economic diplomacy led by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, in Washington last week.

The tariff, initially set to take effect on August 1, 2025, was part of a broader trade policy introduced under US President Donald Trump. Indonesia became the first country to initiate direct negotiations with Washington regarding the measure.

Professor Hikmahanto Juwana, a professor of international law at the University of Indonesia, welcomed the outcome, calling it a major diplomatic success. “This is a significant achievement,” he said on Sunday. “Minister Airlangga confirmed that the US has agreed to delay the enforcement of the 32% tariff on Indonesia.”

The decision followed a meeting between the Indonesian delegation and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, along with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on July 9.

According to Airlangga, both parties agreed to continue discussions over the next three weeks to refine and finalize the terms of Indonesia’s proposal.

The development marks a significant breakthrough in Indonesia’s trade negotiations and highlights the potential of direct economic diplomacy to influence international policy decisions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

