SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

14 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The United States has officially postponed the implementation of a 32% import tariff on Indonesian goods, following high-level economic diplomacy led by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, in Washington last week.

The tariff, initially set to take effect on August 1, 2025, was part of a broader trade policy introduced under US President Donald Trump. Indonesia became the first country to initiate direct negotiations with Washington regarding the measure.

Professor Hikmahanto Juwana, a professor of international law at the University of Indonesia, welcomed the outcome, calling it a major diplomatic success. “This is a significant achievement,” he said on Sunday. “Minister Airlangga confirmed that the US has agreed to delay the enforcement of the 32% tariff on Indonesia.”

The decision followed a meeting between the Indonesian delegation and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, along with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on July 9.

Also Read: Hajj 2025 Medical Services Conclude, Fatalities Decline

According to Airlangga, both parties agreed to continue discussions over the next three weeks to refine and finalize the terms of Indonesia’s proposal.

The development marks a significant breakthrough in Indonesia’s trade negotiations and highlights the potential of direct economic diplomacy to influence international policy decisions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Indonesia Records Steady Decline in Child Marriage Over the Past Three Years

 

TagAirlangga Hartarto diplomacy economic diplomacy success import tariff delay Indonesia export policy Indonesian goods tariff international trade relations trade negotiations Washington US tariff postponement US trade policy 2025 US-Indonesia trade talks

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

  • 17 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Hajj 2025 Medical Services Conclude, Fatalities Decline

  • 4 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Europe

Freedom Flotilla’s ‘Handala’ Departs from Italy for Gaza in Effort to Break Israeli Blockade

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us