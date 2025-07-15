Hamas Claims Attack on Israeli Armored Personnel Carrier in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced on Monday that its fighters had targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier in southern Gaza, intensifying battlefield clashes in the besieged enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters struck a Tiger model armored personnel carrier with an anti-tank shell in Khan Younis, causing casualties among Israeli soldiers. An Israeli helicopter was reportedly seen evacuating wounded soldiers from the site.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli army regarding Hamas’ claim.

Despite more than 21 months since the start of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, Palestinian factions continue to launch coordinated ambushes against Israeli forces, highlighting Israel’s inability to secure decisive military objectives in Gaza.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 890 soldiers have been killed and 6,089 others injured since the beginning of the Gaza war. []

