SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Governor Pramono Ends WFH Policy, Declares Jakarta Back to Normal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Jakarta, MINAJakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo has officially ended the work-from-home (WFH) policy for civil servants under the Jakarta Provincial Government, citing a return to normalcy in the capital.

“I have instructed the relevant agency heads to revoke the WFH policy. I see that public conditions have returned to normal and all transportation services are operating as usual,” Pramono said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The WFH policy had been introduced on August 28 following large-scale demonstrations across Jakarta. During this period, civil servants were required to mark attendance online twice daily, once in the morning and again in the afternoon. However, the policy did not apply to regional agency workers delivering direct public services.

With the situation now considered stable, Pramono has mandated a full return to office work. In addition, Jakarta Provincial Government employees are required to use public transportation every Wednesday, in accordance with Governor’s Instruction No. 6 of 2025.

Also Read: Maemuna Center-UIN Ar-Raniry Signed MoU for Construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

To support this initiative, the government is offering a special fare of Rp 1 for rides on Transjakarta and the MRT, valid until September 8.

Meanwhile, remote learning remains in effect for 2,829 schools at various educational levels across Jakarta. The governor emphasized that this is a temporary and situational measure, and its continuation will depend on further evaluations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

Tagcivil servants demonstrations Governor’s Instruction No. 6 Jakarta back to normal jakarta government Jakarta news Jakarta schools MRT Pramono Anung public transportation remote learning Transjakarta WFH Work From Home

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Governor Pramono Ends WFH Policy, Declares Jakarta Back to Normal

  • 1 hour ago
workers gathered in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building (photo: Detik com)
Indonesia

Workers Rally at Empty Parliament as Lawmakers Told to Work From Home

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 17:33 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Governor to Expand TransJabodetabek Network to Bogor

  • Friday, 16 May 2025 - 14:15 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Pramono Anung and Rano Karno Win Jakarta Gubernatorial Election (Tribunnews)
Indonesia

Pramono Anung and Rano Karno Win Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

  • Sunday, 8 December 2024 - 19:04 WIB
Load More
Protesters attack riot police members who shield themselves on Jalan Gatot Soebroto, in front of the parliament complex in Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Indonesia

Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Europe

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 13:26 WIB
Palestine

250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 12:33 WIB
A press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) was attended by Palestinian national figure Dr. Mustafa Al-Bargouti. (Photo: Okezone)
Indonesia

Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 11:35 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

  • 15 hours ago
Articles

The Virtues of a Journey to Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 8 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us