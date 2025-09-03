Governor Pramono Ends WFH Policy, Declares Jakarta Back to Normal

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo has officially ended the work-from-home (WFH) policy for civil servants under the Jakarta Provincial Government, citing a return to normalcy in the capital.

“I have instructed the relevant agency heads to revoke the WFH policy. I see that public conditions have returned to normal and all transportation services are operating as usual,” Pramono said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The WFH policy had been introduced on August 28 following large-scale demonstrations across Jakarta. During this period, civil servants were required to mark attendance online twice daily, once in the morning and again in the afternoon. However, the policy did not apply to regional agency workers delivering direct public services.

With the situation now considered stable, Pramono has mandated a full return to office work. In addition, Jakarta Provincial Government employees are required to use public transportation every Wednesday, in accordance with Governor’s Instruction No. 6 of 2025.

Also Read: Maemuna Center-UIN Ar-Raniry Signed MoU for Construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

To support this initiative, the government is offering a special fare of Rp 1 for rides on Transjakarta and the MRT, valid until September 8.

Meanwhile, remote learning remains in effect for 2,829 schools at various educational levels across Jakarta. The governor emphasized that this is a temporary and situational measure, and its continuation will depend on further evaluations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests