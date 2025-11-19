SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Saudi Arabia to Boost US Investments to $1 Trillion: Crown Prince

Washington, MINA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Tuesday that his country plans to significantly increase its investments in the United States, raising the commitment from $600 billion to nearly $1 trillion. The announcement was made during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

“I believe, Mr. President, today and tomorrow we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for real investment,” the Crown Prince, commonly known as MBS, told reporters.

He stated that the two nations would sign agreements across multiple sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and magnets, which he said “will create a lot of investment opportunities.”

President Trump responded by seeking confirmation, asking, “Now, you’re saying to me now that the $600 billion will be $1 trillion?” to which the Crown Prince replied, “Definitely, because what we are signing it will facilitate that.”

Also Read: Trump Designates Saudi Arabia as Major Non-NATO Ally in Historic Defense Pact

Trump expressed his gratitude for the substantial investment pledge. “I want to thank you because you’ve agreed to invest $600 billion into the United States, and because he’s my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I’m going to have to work on him,” the President said.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, celebrated the meeting on social media platform X, calling it a “significant day for Saudi-US relations.” She confirmed the signing of a “number of landmark” bilateral agreements that are expected to spur mutual investment, generate job opportunities in both countries, and reinforce their shared commitment to regional and global security.[]

Also Read: Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

