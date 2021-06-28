Silaturahim Quran House Distributes Quran to Prisoners

Jakarta, MINA – The Silaturahim Quran House Waqf Foundation distributed 40 copies of Al-Quran to the Bulak Kapal Correctional Institution, Bekasi, West Java on Monday.

A thank you was conveyed by the Head of Section BIMWAT Bulak Kapal, Gagah to the leader of Silaturahim Radio (Rasil) represented by Agus Susilo.

Gagah said that the copies of Quran that was distributed was very useful for the prisoners.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you, hopefully this Waqf Qur’an is useful and we will convey it to the prisoners who really need it,” said Gagah, according to the information received by MINA.

He explained that previously someone had given 30 Qurans, now there are only 10 left.

He said that he was still receiving the distribution of the Al-Quran for the inmates of the prison. “InshaAllah, we will continue to accept Al-Quran waqf for the prisoners,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Silahturahim Quran House Waqf Foundation will continue to distribute Quran Waqf for Muslims everywhere. The temporary data collected by Rasilnews are the areas of Karawang, Al Fatah Cileungsi, Jatikarya, Garut, Ojo Lali Islamic Boarding School Parung, Lubuk Linggau dan Bulak Kapal Prison. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)