Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

Gaza, MINA – A controversial Israeli plan to construct a so-called “humanitarian city” for Palestinians in southern Gaza has reportedly collapsed after facing rejection from the Israeli military itself.

Local Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reported that the plan’s failure was decided during a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night.

Just last week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the plan, which involved the forced displacement of Gaza’s entire population to a new zone built on the ruins of Rafah City. From this artificial city, Gaza residents would reportedly be “permitted” to emigrate to other countries.

The proposal immediately drew international condemnation, including from the United Nations and human rights groups, who deemed the measure a form of forced displacement, in violation of international law.

Domestically, Israeli opposition leaders also strongly rejected the proposal, which was estimated to cost up to $4 billion (approximately IDR 64.92 trillion). They decried it as a concept resembling a modern-day concentration camp due to its potential for mass detention of Palestinians without due process.

The Israeli military conveyed its rejection, arguing that the plan could undermine the chances of reaching a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange with the Palestinian side.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly clashed with Netanyahu and far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Zamir warned that the humanitarian city project would be time-consuming and would hinder the military’s primary objectives in Gaza.

Netanyahu ultimately ordered the drafting of a cheaper and faster alternative plan, with a deadline for its completion by the following day.

The military also expressed concern that Hamas would interpret this project as a signal that Israel was merely seeking a short-term agreement before resuming aggression after a ceasefire. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

