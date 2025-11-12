Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian civilian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday evening in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip, PIC reported.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), the victim was fatally hit by Israeli gunfire during a raid in the camp.

The attack constitutes another violation of the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance and Israel, which came into effect on October 10.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 245 Palestinians have been killed and 627 others injured since the ceasefire began. Additionally, 532 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

Also Read: WHO Evacuates Nearly 8,000 Patients from Gaza

In its daily report released Wednesday, the ministry said the total death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 69,185, with 170,698 others injured.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began