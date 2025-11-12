SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 10:00 WIB

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 10:00 WIB

8 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian civilian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday evening in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip, PIC reported.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), the victim was fatally hit by Israeli gunfire during a raid in the camp.

The attack constitutes another violation of the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance and Israel, which came into effect on October 10.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 245 Palestinians have been killed and 627 others injured since the ceasefire began. Additionally, 532 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

Also Read: WHO Evacuates Nearly 8,000 Patients from Gaza

In its daily report released Wednesday, the ministry said the total death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 69,185, with 170,698 others injured.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

Tagcasualties Ceasefire Violation Gaza Gaza Ministry of Health Israeli forces Israeli occupation Jabalia Refugee Camp Palestine Palestinian killed Palestinian resistance PIC war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

WHO Evacuates Nearly 8,000 Patients from Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Türkiye Urges Israel to Match Hamas’ Constructive Steps Toward Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

  • 21 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

HRF Files Legal Complaint in Cyprus Against Israeli Soldier

  • 23 hours ago
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Palestine

Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Asia

Jakarta Hosts Gala Dinner for World Peace Forum Delegates

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 05:00 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us