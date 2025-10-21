Hayya: Gaza War Over, Hamas Fully Committed to Ceasefire Agreement

Cairo, MINA – Hamas senior leader and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya announced that the war in Gaza has officially ended, affirming his movement’s full commitment to the recent ceasefire agreement.

In an interview with Al-Qahera News, broadcast early Tuesday from Cairo, al-Hayya expressed confidence in the durability of the agreement.

“We are determined to see the agreement through to its end,” he stated, emphasizing Hamas’s desire for its success and the strength of its commitment.

He attributed the achievement of the ceasefire to significant international mediation, particularly by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye. Al-Hayya highlighted a major international gathering hosted by Egypt and attended by President Abdul-Fattah as-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump as a symbol of global resolve to end the conflict.

Also Read: Hundreds of Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

“The international will and the major event in Egypt, in the presence of the US president, serve as the guarantee that the war in Gaza has come to an end,” he noted. “All the assurances we have received from the mediators and the US president reassure us that the war has ended with no return.”

Addressing the issue of Israeli captives’ remains, al-Hayya confirmed Hamas’s intent to return them in line with the agreement. “We have no interest or desire to keep anyone. Their remains should be returned to their families, just as the remains of our martyrs should be returned to their families and buried with dignity,” he said.

However, he acknowledged difficulties in retrieving the bodies due to the massive destruction in Gaza. “The nature of the ground has changed… some are under the rubble,” he explained, noting the process requires heavy equipment and time. “With determination and will, God willing, we will complete this file to the fullest.”

Al-Hayya concluded by urging for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, particularly in preparation for the winter. He called on mediators to intensify efforts to provide adequate shelter and medical supplies for the affected population.[]

Also Read: Israel Facing Unprecedented Political Crisis, Says Opposition Leader Lapid

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)