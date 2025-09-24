Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 65,419 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s brutal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the ministry reported that 37 bodies, including four pulled from the rubble, were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, alongside 175 additional injuries. This brings the total number of injured to 167,160 since the start of the Israeli aggression.

The ministry also highlighted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on the roads, as rescuers are unable to reach them. In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli army fire killed five Palestinians and injured 20 others while they were attempting to secure humanitarian aid, raising the total number of fatalities in aid-seeking efforts to 2,531, with over 18,531 others wounded since May 27.

The violence intensified after March 18, when Israeli forces resumed their attacks on Gaza, killing 12,823 and injuring 54,944, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. []

