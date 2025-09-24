SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 39 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

4 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – At least 65,419 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s brutal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the ministry reported that 37 bodies, including four pulled from the rubble, were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, alongside 175 additional injuries. This brings the total number of injured to 167,160 since the start of the Israeli aggression.

The ministry also highlighted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on the roads, as rescuers are unable to reach them. In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli army fire killed five Palestinians and injured 20 others while they were attempting to secure humanitarian aid, raising the total number of fatalities in aid-seeking efforts to 2,531, with over 18,531 others wounded since May 27.

The violence intensified after March 18, when Israeli forces resumed their attacks on Gaza, killing 12,823 and injuring 54,944, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. []

Also Read: Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City Resist Forced Displacement

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire Gaza conflict Gaza Strip genocide humanitarian aid International Criminal Court Israel Israeli army Middle East crisis Palestine Palestinian deaths war crimes war on Gaza Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reform in UN Security Council

  • 21 minutes ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

  • 39 minutes ago
Palestine

Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City Resist Forced Displacement

  • 3 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

42 Killed in Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip

  • 5 hours ago
America

UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
A high-level meeting on the Gaza situation took place in New York on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 attended by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other regional leaders (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Key Regional Leaders Meet in New York to Address Gaza Situation

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 21:08 WIB
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

  • 15 hours ago
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Europe

Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
America

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us