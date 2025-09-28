Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 66,000 as Israeli Military Aggression Continues

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 66,005 as Israel’s military aggression against the enclave continues into its twelfth month, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours alone, 79 Palestinians were killed, including two bodies recovered from under the rubble and 379 others were injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 168,162 since October 2023.

The Health Ministry noted that many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble and in the streets, with rescuers unable to reach them due to ongoing attacks.

Six Palestinians were also killed and 66 others injured while attempting to access humanitarian aid, raising the total number of aid-related deaths to 2,566 and injuries to 18,769 since May 27.

Since the Israeli army resumed its offensive on March 18 after a short-lived ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in January it has killed 13,173 Palestinians and injured 56,121 others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

