Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 66,000 as Israeli Military Aggression Continues

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

10 Views

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 66,005 as Israel’s military aggression against the enclave continues into its twelfth month, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours alone, 79 Palestinians were killed, including two bodies recovered from under the rubble and 379 others were injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 168,162 since October 2023.

The Health Ministry noted that many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble and in the streets, with rescuers unable to reach them due to ongoing attacks.

Six Palestinians were also killed and 66 others injured while attempting to access humanitarian aid, raising the total number of aid-related deaths to 2,566 and injuries to 18,769 since May 27.

Also Read: Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Since the Israeli army resumed its offensive on March 18 after a short-lived ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in January it has killed 13,173 Palestinians and injured 56,121 others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

Tagceasefire Gaza offensive Gaza Strip Health Ministry humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli army Middle East Netanyahu ongoing conflict Palestinian Casualties Prisoner Exchange rubble war crimes war on Gaza Yoav Gallant

About Us