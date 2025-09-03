SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump: Israeli Lobby Losing Influence in US Congress

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

13 Views

Washington, MINA US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israel, once considered the most powerful lobby in Congress, has now lost much of its influence despite retaining military superiority.

Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress, and now they don’t,” Trump told reporters.

He added that while “Israel is winning the war militarily,” it is “losing the battle for public opinion.”

Trump stressed that no other US leader had given Israel as much support as he did during his presidency, including backing military strikes against Iran, which he described as “complete and unprecedented.”

The former president noted that American politicians “are no longer afraid to criticize Israel” as they once were, pointing to a shift in the US political landscape amid the ongoing Middle East war.

He also urged Israel to end its war on Gaza, warning that “it is hurting Israelis.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces, backed directly by the United States and other Western countries, have waged a devastating war in Gaza. According to the territory’s health ministry, more than 224,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

