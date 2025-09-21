Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Gaza, MINA – At least 65,208 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military aggression in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to the latest report released by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement noted that 34 more bodies were recovered in the past 24 hours, alongside 200 newly injured individuals, bringing the total number of injured to 166,271.

The ministry added that “many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them,” as airstrikes and ongoing blockades continue to hinder aid and rescue operations.

Tragically, four Palestinians were killed and over 18 others injured in the last day while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid. Since May 27, 2,518 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid, and 18,449 others have been injured under similar circumstances.

Humanitarian organizations have described the Israeli-controlled aid distribution mechanism as a “death trap,” accusing Israel of systematically targeting civilians desperate for food and supplies.

In the last 24 hours alone, four more Palestinians, including one child, died of malnutrition and starvation, raising the famine-related death toll since October 2023 to 440, a figure that includes 147 children.

Following Israel’s decision to completely seal Gaza’s border crossings on March 2, the enclave’s 2.4 million residents have been pushed further into famine conditions. The famine has been officially confirmed in northern Gaza and is projected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Since March 18, when Israel resumed full-scale attacks after a short-lived ceasefire, 12,653 more Palestinians have been killed and 54,230 injured, the Health Ministry said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)