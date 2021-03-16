Bank Syariah Indonesia Optimizes MSME Financing

Jakarta, MINA – Bank Syariah Indonesia will optimize financing for MSMEs in the tourism sector and the creative economy to support the revival of this sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director of Retail Banking of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), Kokok Alun Akbar said that his party is preparing several strategies to develop MSMEs in this sector.

Among them are synergies with the government in coaching through financial inclusion activities and providing financing facilities to MSMEs fostered by agencies, local governments and the halal community.

“The distribution of this financing is to increase capital, facilitate MSME entrepreneurs to be able to sell online through cooperation with e-commerce,” he said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The hope is that with the support of BSI, Indonesian MSMEs can develop more advanced and can advance in grade,” he said.

According to him, BSI also supports and encourages MSME players to enter the digital ecosystem by collaborating in providing banking services and financing products with digital platforms such as e-commerce.

“BSI will also build MSMEs business centers in several areas,” he said.

Until December 2020, the distribution of BSI financing in the MSME sector amounted to Rp. 14.4 trillion, of which Rp. 194.1 billion was channeled into the tourism sector and the creative economy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)