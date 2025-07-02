Yemen Claims Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Sana’a, MINA – Yemen’s armed forces on Tuesday claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile targeting Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in central Israel, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a televised statement broadcast by Yemen’s al-Masirah satellite channel, military spokesperson Yehya Sariee announced that they had “carried out a special military operation targeting Lod Airport in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type.”

Sariee stated that the missile strike “successfully achieved its goal” by forcing “millions of settlers into shelters and disrupting airport operations.”

He also claimed that drones were launched to target “three sensitive sites” in Eilat, Tel Aviv, and Ashkelon.

The spokesman emphasized Yemen’s commitment to continue its military support operations until the aggression against Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel triggered air raid sirens in central and southern regions before it was intercepted. []

