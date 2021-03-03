Bank Syariah Indonesia-Dubai Islamic Bank Explores Global Sukuk Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – PT Bank Syariah Indonesia and Dubai Islamic Bank are exploring global sukuk cooperation, increasing human resource capacity and training in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The cooperation includes a financing structure for product development with the leading and largest Islamic bank in the Middle East region.

The exploration of cooperation and business development was discussed at the meeting between the President Director of Bank Syariah Indonesia Hery Gunardi and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai Islamic Bank Adnan Chilwan in Jakarta on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Adnan Chilwan congratulated the presence of Bank Syariah Indonesia as of 1 February.

This banker figure who has worked for more than two decades in conventional and sharia banking, cannot hide his joy because he can know firsthand the potential and everything about Bank Syariah Indonesia as the largest sharia bank in the country.

“The presence of Indonesian Sharia Bank is considered important to increase Islamic financial literacy and inclusion in the world, especially Indonesia. “As an executive who has been known to consistently encourage the development of Islamic finance,” he said.

Adnan offers several collaborations with Bank Syariah Indonesia including global sukuk, human resource capacity building and training in risk management and product development, cooperation in financing structures for the development of Sharia-based products.

He hopes that in the future there will be many contributions made by the Indonesian Sharia Bank for the people.

“We are very pleased with this visit and are ready to work together and offer several other things of cooperation. Dubai Islamic Bank is a partner for Indonesian Sharia Bank, ”said Adnan.

The Dubai Islamic Bank CEO Group visit Adnan Chilwan to the Indonesian Sharia Bank Head Office was realized during the implementation of the Indonesia Emirates Amazing Week 2021 (IEAW) on 1-7 March 2021, and facilitated by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) Abu Dhabi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)