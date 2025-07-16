UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

West Bank, MINA – The United Nations has sounded the alarm over a surge in mass displacement across the occupied West Bank, calling it the most severe since Israel began its occupation nearly six decades ago, Wafa reported.

According to UN officials, ongoing Israeli military aggression, now in its seventh month in the northern West Bank, has forced tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes, raising concerns of potential “ethnic cleansing.”

Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), described the current military operation as the longest since the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. Speaking to journalists in Geneva via video call from Jordan, she noted that numerous refugee camps have been severely affected, causing the largest Palestinian displacement in the West Bank since 1967.

Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned that these mass forced displacements may amount to “ethnic cleansing.”

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the OHCHR, reported that since January, approximately 30,000 Palestinians have remained forcibly displaced in northern governorates such as Jenin and Tulkarm. He also highlighted that Israeli authorities have issued demolition orders for around 1,400 homes in the northern West Bank, calling the figures “alarming.”

Since October 2023, demolitions have displaced 2,907 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank. Additionally, 2,400 Palestinians, nearly half of them children were displaced due to violent attacks by Israeli settlers.

Al-Kheetan stressed that the permanent displacement of civilians within occupied territory constitutes an unlawful transfer of population and may amount to “ethnic cleansing” and “a crime against humanity.”

He also reported that 757 settler attacks were recorded in the West Bank during the first half of 2025, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2024. In June alone, 96 Palestinians were injured in such attacks, the highest monthly toll in over two decades.

Since the beginning of Israel’s assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, at least 964 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to UN data. []

