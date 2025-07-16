SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iranian Lawmaker: Strait of Hormuz Closure Still Under Review, No Decision Yet

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

10 Views

Strait of Hormuz. (Image: Forums.eagle.ru)

Tehran, MINA – A hardline Iranian lawmaker said on Monday that Iran has not yet decided whether to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, despite completing related military preparations.

Esmail Kosari, a member of Iran’s parliament national security committee, told state media that “military measures concerning the Strait of Hormuz have been completed, but no decision has yet been made regarding its closure and the matter is still under review.”

It remains unclear what specific military measures he was referring to.

Speculation about the closure of the strait, which handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments, resurfaced during last month’s 12-day air conflict between Israel and Iran. The strait, located between Oman and Iran, links the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea beyond.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strategic waterway in response to Western pressure or military escalation but has never acted on those threats.

“It’s us who decide what time it is open and what time it would be closed; currently we are reviewing and we can execute whenever it’s necessary,” Kosari added.

A closure of the Strait of Hormuz could significantly disrupt global energy markets, potentially sending oil and gas prices soaring and triggering international economic repercussions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEsmail Kosari GLOBAL ENERGY Gulf security iran Iranian Parliament Israel Middle East military strategy oil shipments Oman Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Lawmaker: Strait of Hormuz Closure Still Under Review, No Decision Yet

