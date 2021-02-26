Bank Syariah Indonesia Included Top 10 Issuers

Jakarta, MINA – PT Bank Syariah Indonesia with the stock code BRIS is included in the list of 10 issuers with the largest market capitalization on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI).

“Market capitalization is the market value of the multiplication of the share price per share with th number of shares in the company,” said President Director of Bank Syariah Indonesia, Hery Gunardi in a written statement on Thursday.

Based on data from the IDX Daily Trading Publication as of February 24, 2021, the market capitalization value of PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk (BRIS) is IDR 115 trillion. The market capitalization figure has increased compared to when BRIS conducted its IPO of IDR 4.96 trillion.

Hery Gunardi hopes that with the inclusion of BSI as the 10 issuers with the largest market capitalization of the Indonesia Stock Exchange, it can make BRIS shares excellent.

“In addition, we hope that this achievement will further encourage and inspire the financial sector and Islamic finance companies to take the floor on the stock exchange,” said Hery Gunardi.

The share price of BRIS as of February 24, 2021 is IDR 2,820, an increase of almost five times compared to that of the IPO of IDR 510 per share. The number of shares of BRIS after the merger was recorded at 41 billion shares.

As the result of the merger of three Islamic banks belonging to Himbara, Bank Syariah Indonesia is the 7th largest bank with total assets in Indonesia, amounting to IDR 240 trillion. Total Bank BSI financing until December 2020 reached IDR 157 trillion with a total DPK of IDR 210 trillion.

In terms of network, Bank Syariah Indonesia is supported by more than 1,300 office networks, around 2,400 Automated Teller Machines (ATM) networks, and supported by more than 20,000 employees spread across Indonesia.

Bank Syariah Indonesia is committed to being a modern and inclusive banking institution in providing services to all levels of society while still upholding the principles of sharia.

In addition, Bank BSI is also committed to being the bank chosen by customers because it has competitive products and excellent service according to customer needs.

Bank BSI is run in accordance with the maqashid sharia principles, namely protecting religion, guarding the soul, maintaining reason, protecting offspring and safeguarding property. Bank BSI is not only focused on working on commercial finance but also on social finance.

Optimizing the payment of zakat, infaq, alms and waqf (ZISWAF) using digital methods is one of the strategies of Bank BSI to provide convenience as well as benefits and goodness for the community.

The current composition of Bank Syariah Indonesia shareholders is PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (BMRI) 50.95 percent; PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BNI) 24.91 poercent ; PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI) 17.29 percent; DPLK BRI 1.83 percent; BNI Life Insurance 0.01 percent; and Public 5.01 percent. (T/RE1)

