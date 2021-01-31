Indonesian Islamic Bank Launched on Monday

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Islamic Bank (BSI) will be officially launched on Monday, February 1, 2021, tomorrow. The National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS) hopes that BSI could become the main driver in Indonesia’s Islamic financial literacy.

“I hope that BSI could become a prime mover in the development of the Islamic economic and financial ecosystem,” said the Executive Director of the KNKS, Ventje Rahardjo as quoted from Republika on Sunday.

Indonesian Islamic Bank will have a large consumer base, complete products and an extensive network. With a network of 1,200 offices, 20 thousand employees and 15 million customers, the impact of BSI’s marketing communications will be massive and structured to accelerate the rate of Islamic financial literacy.

Ventje said BSI could play a major role in enhancing the development of the halal ecosystem that was initiated by state-owned sharia banks before the merger. In addition, BSI will also have the capacity and be able to strengthen capabilities and wholesale financing exposure both at home and abroad.

“We hope BSI will also continue to serve the MSME segment with a value-chain scheme and improve IT and HR capabilities,” he said.

PT Indonesian Islamic Bank Tbk will be officially launched by President Joko Widodo on Monday at the State Palace.

As of December 2020, the three merged Islamic banks, namely Mandiri Syariah, BNI Syariah, and BRI Syariah have recorded assets of IDR 239.56 trillion with Third Party Funds of IDR 209.98 trillion and financing of IDR 156.51 trillion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)